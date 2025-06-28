England goalkeepers James Trafford and Dean Henderson warm up before a match

For the third time this week, Newcastle United have reportedly had a bid rejected for one of their top targets.

The Magpies are making moves after identifying three areas they want to strengthen, but they’re not close to signing any of the players Eddie Howe wants.

It was reported on Tuesday evening that Howe’s side had a £45million bid for Anthony Elanga knocked back by Nottingham Forest, who want £60m for the Swedish winger.

Then on Friday, reports emerged that Brighton rejected a £50m offer for versatile attacker Joao Pedro.

MORE: Newcastle’s seven-word transfer stance hilariously exposed by £125m ‘triple-swoop’

Pedro is also being targeted by Premier League rivals Chelsea, though they’ll surely have to sell a forward — namely Christopher Nkunku — before stepping up their interest in the Brazilian.

The third player Newcastle are pushing to sign is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who was a target in the January transfer window.

Trafford had the most clean sheets (29), goals prevented (12.8) and the highest save success rate (84.6%) in the Championship last season as the Clarets finished second and gained promotion to the top flight.

It was an epic campaign defensively for Scott Parker’s side, and Trafford was an integral part of that after an extremely difficult 2023/24 season in the Premier League.

Parker will likely lose the 22-year-old, but Burnley are refusing to let their No.1 goalkeeper leave on the cheap.

MORE: Newcastle blame Manchester United, makes Rashford U-turn and launch worst £125m ‘triple-swoop’ ever

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of Trafford, and a £25m bid from Newcastle has been rejected.

Transfer correspondent Keith Downie says the young Englishman wants to join the Magpies this summer.

The report states:

Newcastle and Burnley are still apart in their valuation of James Trafford – but talks continue. Newcastle have had a bid of around £25m (inclusive of add-ons) turned down by Burnley. The goalkeeper is keen on the move, and personal terms won’t be a problem. Sky Sports News understands there is still work to do for a deal to be struck.

Sky also reported on Friday’s rejected bid for Brighton forward Pedro:

Newcastle have had a bid of around £50m for Joao Pedro rejected by Brighton. Newcastle firmed up their long- standing interest in the player with an offer this week. Chelsea are also interested in the Brazilian forward. Newcastle’s offer fell short of Brighton’s valuation, but there is a high chance the player could move on this summer.

READ NEXT: ‘£4bn’ Liverpool repeat ‘doable’ for PSR-ed Newcastle with three factors amid ‘same old Spurs’