Newcastle have reportedly ‘tabled a €90m [£78m] bid’ for Benjamin Sesko as the key for getting the ‘green light’ from the striker ahead of Manchester United has been revealed.

It’s been quite the week for the Magpies, who offered Alexander Isak a fresh contract with a release clause while braced for a significant push for his signature from Liverpool, as they struggle to source a new striker of their own.

The Reds made a £110m bid for Isak on Friday, which was quickly rejected by Newcastle, who are holding out for £150m, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs suggesting Liverpool are now pulling out of negotiations.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

And after that first slice of positivity, Newcastle have also been boosted by Sesko reportedly choosing them over United.

Reports had previously claimed that Sesko was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, even without European football, amid claims from Fabrizio Romano that footballers are now “scared” to join Newcastle.

But in quite the quite the change in fortune for the Magpies when paired with Liverpool backing off in their bid to sign Isak, a report on Saturday from Sesko’s homeland claimed the striker has ‘made a decision’ and ‘will continue his career with Newcastle United’.

The Slovenian outlet Delo stated:

‘Slovenian football star Benjamin Šeško has made a decision. According to well-informed sources, he will continue his career with Newcastle United. ‘After being linked with Arsenal for a long time, who ultimately decided to sign excellent Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres instead of Šešek, and a few days ago, Manchester United warmed up to the 22-year-old Radečan, the battle for our international player was ultimately won by the management of Newcastle United.’

Later on Saturday, former footballer turned journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft revealed Newcastle have now tabled a huge bid for Sesko, significantly above Leipig’s reported asking price of £64m.

He wrote on X: ‘Newcastle have reportedly tabled a €90m [£78m] bid for Šeško. Could this give them the edge in the race for his signature? The player’s preference is Manchester United, and to my knowledge, the player has not changed his mind. RB Leipzig are of course keen to secure the highest possible fee if they decide to sell.’

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed the ‘significant increase in personal terms’ led to the ‘green light’ from Sesko.

He wrote on X: ‘Newcastle United has taken advantage on Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko! #NUFC has increased significantly the personal terms offer and received final green light from Sesko to proceed on talks with RB Leipzig, now expected to deal around €90M deal on it. #mercato’