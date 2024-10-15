Newcastle blow as ‘concern’ boosts Arsenal, Chelsea; ‘contract talks stall’ with £100m star amid ‘issues’

According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea have been provided a boost as ‘contract talks have stalled’ between Newcastle United and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle pulled off a major coup during the 2022 summer transfer window as they paid around £63m to sign Isak from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Injuries hampered Isak during his debut season at St James’ Park, but he still scored ten goals in his 22 Premier League appearances.

Last season, Isak was one of the best players in the Premier League as he grabbed 21 goals and two assists in his 30 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies endured a frustrating summer transfer window and it was feared that they could be forced to sell Isak, Anthony Gordon or Bruno Guimaraes to balance the books as they faced Financial Fair Play difficulties.

However, Newcastle managed to keep their three key players as the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively enabled them to avoid a points deduction.

READ: Ranking the chances of all 50 uncapped England starters: Newcastle pair in top six



In recent months, it’s been reported that Newcastle’s focus has switched to tying down Isak and Gordon to new contracts.

While talks with Gordon are reportedly progressing well, the same cannot be said for Isak.

A report from The Boot Room claims ‘contract talks’ with the Sweden international have ‘stalled’, while Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘sniffing around’.

It is said that the ‘uncertainty’ surrounding Isak will be a ’cause for concern’. While ‘terms are close to being agreed’, ‘talks with the striker have not progressed as smoothly as Howe would have likened’.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten England internationals who haven’t retired yet but really should

👉 A prediction for every Premier League club before the next international break

👉 One per club: Premier League pleasant surprises in 24/25 includes £72m winger, Liverpool midfielder

Regarding a potential ‘concern’ for Newcastle, the report adds.