Liverpool have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Guehi was heavily linked with a move away from Palace in the summer after he shone for England at Euro 2024 in the summer.

Newcastle made the centre-back their top target, but they failed to sign him after making several bids for the 24-year-old.

Crystal Palace were holding out for around £75m for their prized asset and this failed transfer added to a frustrating window for Newcastle.

The Magpies likely remain interested in Guehi, but it has been suggested that they could face competition from Liverpool in January or next summer.

Virgil van Dijk has entered the final year of his contract, so his long-term Liverpool future is in doubt.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back and Guehi’s value will decrease in the coming months as his current contract expires in 2026.

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Guehi has ‘told friends’ that he ‘wants to join Liverpool’.

‘Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is keen to join a top club like Liverpool when he leaves Selhurst Park, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Guehi, 24, believes he can do better than Newcastle United – who pursued him throughout the most recent summer window but failed to agree a deal. ‘It is believed the centre-back could have pushed hard and persuaded Palace to accept Newcastle’s bid had he really wanted to join the Magpies. ‘Football Insider revealed on Saturday (19 October) that Newcastle still have the defender “on their radar” and could move to sign him for a reduced price in January. But sources say Guehi is holding out for a move to a top-four club – and he has let it be known to friends that Liverpool is of particular interest to him.’

In an interview with Football Insider, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown says he expects Liverpool to “make a move” to sign Guehi “next summer”.

“He’s in the England team as their first-choice centre-back,” Brown told Football Insider.

“That always carries a certain premium, but which top clubs are looking for a centre-back? Liverpool are, from what I’ve heard, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make a move next summer.

“With the Van Dijk situation there as well, they’re looking at Guehi as a potential replacement.

“If he doesn’t sign a new contract there, they’ll be in desperate need of a top player there and I think Guehi definitely fits that bill. His contract situation at Palace is up in the air as well so they won’t be able to demand the sort of money they did in the summer.

“I think Palace have missed out on big money now. Really big money, that is. They’ll still command a big fee for him given how important he is.”