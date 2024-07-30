Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has responded to reports linking her with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

After several failed attempts to buy Newcastle United, PIF completed its takeover of the Premier League club towards the end of 2021 for around £300m.

“My biggest concern…”

PIF purchased an 80% stake in the English side as part of this deal, while Staveley and the Reuben Brothers each had a 10% share.

The British businesswoman took up the role of director at St James’ Park before announcing her exit from the football club earlier this month. It has recently been reported that Staveley is expected to continue working in football.

It has been a difficult summer for Newcastle as they have been seriously impacted by Financial Fair Play issues. It had been suggested that Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and/or Alexander Isak could be sold to balance the books, but Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were offloaded instead.

Staveley admits it would “have been bad” had she left before Newcastle’s PSR issues were resolved and she’s also revealed the “biggest concern” she had about this summer.

“I knew what was coming in terms of me leaving but the fans and PIF deserved every focus of mine,” Staveley said in an interview with The Athletic.

“Had I left before (the PSR deadline) and we’d breached, then that would have been bad. It was very, very difficult, but I was determined to make sure [chief executive] Darren [Eales] has a clear runway.”

She added: “My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players. Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”

It is noted by The Athletic that it’s been reported that ‘initial discussions’ have held place over purchasing a stake in Tottenham Hotspur as her investment fund company – PCP Capital Partners – have raised £500m to invest in a new footballing project.

In response to this story, Staveley admits buying a stake in a new club “is possible”, but her “preference would have been to stay at Newcastle”.

“Not much, I’m afraid,” Staveley answered.

“My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to. Nothing is going to replicate that. I fell in love with Newcastle, the club and the people and that can’t change, but I didn’t want to get in Newcastle’s way. It’s got to be about what’s best for Newcastle.

“Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football. Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but you can never move on from the love I have for Newcastle and I would love to come back for matches. I’m a Geordie now. I’m a Yorkshire Geordie, but I will always have that chemistry and that love.”