Eddie Howe is reportedly ‘agitated’ at Newcastle United and ‘could leave’ the Premier League club as there is still ‘friction’ at St James’ Park.

The Englishman was under pressure last season as Newcastle endured an injury crisis, but he kept his job as he helped the Premier League side enjoy a positive end to the campaign as they finished seventh.

There was a major overhaul at Newcastle in the summer as co-owner Amanda Staveley left the club, while Paul Mitchell replaced Dan Ashworth as their sporting director.

Financial Fair Play regulations heavily impacted the Magpies in the summer as they endured an infuriating transfer window. They missed out on top target Marc Guehi and failed to sign a new right winger.

Despite this, Howe‘s side made an unbeaten start to the season as they did not lose any of their opening four Premier League games. However, they crashed back down to earth over the weekend as they were beaten 3-1 by Fulham.

It’s been widely reported in recent weeks that Howe has butted heads with Mitchell over recruitment and is set to be ‘frozen out’ as part of a ‘new plan’.

A new report from GiveMeSport claims the ‘friction’ between Howe and Mitchell ‘continues’ as the ‘duo haven’t seen eye-to-eye’.

The report has revealed ‘one area of concern’ for Howe and ‘it’s difficult to see how the present situation will be resolved’.

‘GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that despite the transfer window ending, there is still some friction at St James’ Park. ‘The Magpies have aimed to calm the situation down despite the window coming to a close almost a month ago, but it is understood one of the areas of concern to Howe is to understand any plans around key personnel, including Andy Howe and Steve Nickson, and ensuring they remain as important members of staff.’

‘Mitchell continues to be backed by the Saudi PIF after coming into the recruitment role for Ashworth earlier in the summer, and he has plans to modernise the club via his own methods, with changes in mind from the former Monaco transfer guru. ‘It’s currently difficult to see how the present situation will be resolved if it remains in its current state, with Howe thought to be agitated over the situation, though he is trying to keep a lid on it as he aims to guide his side to European football after narrowly missing out last season despite a top-seven finish.’

The report also claims Howe ‘could leave for pastures new’ as he’s being mooted as a potential replacement for interim England boss Lee Carsley.