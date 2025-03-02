Only one point separates Newcastle United and Brighton in the Premier League table but our combined XI is dominated by Eddie Howe’s players.

They face off in the FA Cup on Sunday and both teams will fancy themselves to win the whole thing; it really is as open as it has ever been.

FA Cup: Newcastle United – Brighton and Hove Albion combined XI

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

The goalkeeper position was up for grabs and we actually think Martin Dubravka has been the best and most consistent out of himself, Verbruggen and Nick Pope this season.

Despite that, we believe Verbruggen is the best of the three.

RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

There is less quality at right-back than in goal and Trippier gets the nod ahead of teammate Tino Livramento and Brighton players Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey.

It was close between Livramento and Trippier but we feel the latter has performed better than expected this season and now he has something to prove it with a priceless inclusion in our combined XI.

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

Van Hecke has been solid this season and is an excellent young centre-back capable of significant improvement.

He is highly influential in this Brighton team, recording 1,895 touches in the Premier League this season, which is the eighth-most.

CB: Sven Botman (Newcastle)

We are unsure if Botman will play against Brighton given his recent long-term injury. Eddie Howe might not risk him in the FA Cup but Newcastle ought to give this competition a good go with so many big teams knocked out.

Botman was one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in his first season at St James’ Park and is taking his time to get back to that level, which is to be expected.

LB: Lewis Hall (Newcastle)

Hall has been consistent in defence for Newcastle this season after being used sparingly in 2023/24.

If Ferdi Kadioglu was fit, he would be here but probably at right-back with Hall rightly keeping his spot on the left.

CM: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

Perhaps the most underrated player in the Premier League this season, Italy international Tonali has been brilliant for Newcastle and is going under the radar due to his lack of goals and assists when his game is not about either.

Tonali has held the Newcastle midfield together well, helping Bruno Guimaraes get involved in more attacks while protecting his central defenders. He is a player we like a lot and the difference he has made after missing the vast majority of last campaign is clear to see.

CM: Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Baleba is another pretty underrated Premier League midfielder but his performances for Brighton are not going unnoticed at clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, who are reportedly interested in the Cameroonian.

He has proven himself as a threat going forward but defensively, Baleba has looked very impressive. In the Premier League this season, Baleba has 36 interceptions, 54 tackles, 24 clearances and only one error leading to a shot.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

There is no justification needed for Bruno’s inclusion – he wears a magic hat, you know?

RW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Gordon has played on the right a few times this season so we are well within our right to move him over to accommodate for our guy on the other wing.

The England international is a crucial player for Newcastle and we are happy to admit we were very wrong about him.

LW: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

That goal against Chelsea was sumptuous. Enough said, really.

ST: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Just the 19 goals in 24 league matches this season for Isak. No biggie.

Champions League qualification is likely to hold a lot of weight in contract negotiations at the end of the season, with Arsenal among the clubs desperate to sign him. Champions League or not, Newcastle will not sell for less than £120million.

