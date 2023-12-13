Newcastle ‘charmed’ by Mourinho as report reveals ‘disappointing’ Howe could force PIF into action

Newcastle’s owners are reportedly ‘charmed’ by Jose Mourinho amid the Portuguese manager’s contract standoff with Roma.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has been with the Serie A side since the summer of 2021, and is a hugely popular figure among the Giallorossi fans having led them to their first ever European trophy in 2022.

As well as claiming the Europa League Conference title, Mourinho has led Roma to sixth place in the Italian top flight in both of his seasons at the helm, and they currently sit fourth.

Despite the reciprocal love between Mourinho and the fans, the club is yet to agree a contract extension with the 60-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim Mourinho would like a two-year contract while Roma would prefer just a single year extension, ‘perhaps with clauses related to results’.

The report claims that FFP rules aren’t of particular concern given Mourinho has ‘lowered the level of his salary compared to the golden years’, with the duration of the deal the only real sticking point.

And that standoff is said to have caught the eye of Mourinho admirers, of which there are apparently still a few.

Many a team in the Saudi Pro League are predictably interested in what would be a very high-profile appointment, and the Public Investment Fund’s admiration may even lead to a dramatic Premier League return.

It’s claimed that ‘the charm that the Portuguese possesses in the eyes of the Arab property of Newcastle’ could see him turn up at St James’ Park to replace Eddie Howe.

The report claims ‘a somewhat disappointing season compared to expectations’ under Howe could lead to his sacking, with the 46-year-old presumed to be on borrowed time.

While Gazzetta’s claim of a triumphant return to the English top flight will likely have already sent your bullsh*t alarms into overdrive, the revelation that Mourinho could instead return to Real Madrid should secure those nonsensical sentiments.

