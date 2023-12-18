Newcastle receive Chelsea boost with player ‘free to play’ in ‘potentially embarrassing’ Blues ‘scenario’

Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall is ‘free to play’ against his parent club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week, according to reports.

Hall was snapped up by the Magpies in the summer after he was surprisingly made available by the Blues.

The 19-year-old joined on an initial loan deal, though Eddie Howe’s side have a £28million option to buy plus £7m in add-ons.

He was not available for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle last month due to the top-flight’s rules but as the Carabao Cup is run by the EFL, who have different loan rules, Hall can play in Tuesday’s clash.

The Athletic say that despite this ruling, ‘it would be a shock to see Hall start’ against his parent club as he has found minutes very hard to come by at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, over at the Telegraph, it is also confirmed that Hall is ‘free to play’ on Tuesday evening, which has ‘created a potentially embarrassing scenario for London side’.

The report claims that Newcastle have an obligation to buy the teenager, which is ‘unrelated to appearances’.

Chelsea were ‘effectively powerless’ to stop Hall from being available and Howe said last week that he is not sure whether or not the player will join the Geordies permanently at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match, the former Bournemouth boss said he and his Newcastle players are determined to add to ‘many great memories’ in the Carabao Cup.

Howe told a press conference on Monday: “The two draws we had previously to this one was probably as difficult as you can get. Manchester City – whether it’s home or away – Manchester United away, then we get Chelsea away.

“The beauty of the two games we’ve had previously is we’ve proved we can raise our game against the top teams in a cup competition that brought so many great memories for us last year.

“I think we’re determined to try and progress, we’re determined to try and create more memories.

“We’ve seen the rewards you can get from (the competition) and the experiences you can get.

“The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of and of course the final itself was a disappointment, but the build-up to it was incredible to see our supporters and how we took to London and the whole spectacle really.

“I’m just devastated we didn’t get over the line in the end.

“I think it’s helped us for this year and we know this game’s going to be very difficult but we know the prize if we can get through.”

