Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea: Injury-hit Magpies bounce back to hammer Blues

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle against Chelsea.

Four different goalscorers helped an injury-hit Newcastle United earn a crushing 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

Raheem Sterling’s 23rd-minute free-kick cancelled out the returning Alexander Isak’s 13th-minute opener as the two sides went in level at the break.

Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton scored two in two second-half minutes as the hosts surged into a 3-1 lead, before Anthony Gordon added a fourth with an 83rd-minute strike after Chelsea skipper Reece James was sent off on 73 minutes.

