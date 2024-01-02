Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale could leave the club in January.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are both ‘keeping tabs on’ Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal, according to reports.

Ramsdale has fallen out of favour at the Emirates following the summer signing of David Raya.

Raya – who is statistically the 19th-best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season – left Brentford to join the Gunners on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £27million.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to replace Ramsdale in the starting XI has caused quite a stir, to say the least.

It is unclear what the England goalkeeper’s transfer stance is at this moment in time with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

As things stand, Ramsdale is second or third choice for the Three Lions with Jordan Pickford the undisputed No. 1 under Gareth Southgate.

Sitting on the bench for the rest of 2023/24 will do his chances of going to the tournament no good, which has sparked talk of a January transfer.

Chelsea and Newcastle have been linked in recent months.

The Blues are not fully convinced by summer signing Robert Sanchez – who is currently out injured, making the possibility of Ramsdale joining even more realistic.

NEWS: Arsenal told to ‘swap’ two players to beat Liverpool, City to land ‘top target’ – ‘there’s deals to be done’

Meanwhile, the Magpies are without first-choice ‘keeper Nick Pope until April after he suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Pope has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining the club from Burnley for around £10million, but his ability with the ball at his feet leaves a lot to be desired.

Ramsdale is very comfortable on the ball and would be an upgrade in that department, but he is not as impressive when it comes to keeping the ball out of the net, which is pretty important, to be fair.

The Sun has provided a small update on the Arsenal man’s future during a story about who could leave the Emirates in the winter transfer window.

It is claimed that ‘Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the situation’.

Another player who could depart is Emile Smith Rowe, who Chelsea reportedly tried to sign late on last summer.

Arsenal were unsurprisingly not keen to sell to their London rivals and told them to pay way above the odds.

Smith Rowe was crucial at the beginning of Arteta’s reign as Gunners boss but he has found minutes very hard to come by over the last 18 months or so.

The report states that Newcastle ‘have previously been interested’ in signing the 23-year-old but will only be able to complete loan deals with obligations to buy during the January window.

Another player they are looking at is Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, it is added.

READ MORE: No Liverpool, Arsenal or Man Utd players among Premier League best finishers