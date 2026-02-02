Newcastle are thought to be close to agreeing a deal with Reims for midfielder Patrick Zabi, who’s been compared to Paul Pogba and linked with Manchester United, in what looks set to be a record-breaking move.

Reports on deadline day with regard to Newcastle have been focused on the future of Sandro Tonali, who emerged as a target for Arsenal following the long-term injury to Mikel Merino.

It was claimed Arsenal were ‘exploring’ a deal and then ‘working hard’ to get it done, before The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed it was speculation brought about by Tonali’s agent.

READ MORE: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365

He wrote on X: ‘Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible’.

A move in January is off the cards, but the summer may be a different story, and presumably will be as long as Tonali sticks with an agent clearly very keen on an exit to boost his own coffers.

Zabi could therefore be a replacement for Tonali, or indeed for Joelinton, who’s gone off the boil this season amid niggling injury problems.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has made 21 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists as a box-to-box midfielder compared to Pogba.

Reports last month claimed Manchester United were interested, along with Paris FC, but French outlet So Foot claim ‘Newcastle emissaries were seen this Monday in Reims to try to complete the transfer’.

Zabi ‘will commit to Newcastle over four or five-year contract’ but will stay with Reims until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Premier League prize money table predicted as Carrick earns Manchester United £7.9m

It’s thought the move would break the record for a player leaving Reims, surpassing the €35m fee Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Hugo Ekitike.

Asked about possible transfers this winter, Eddie Howe suggested Newcastle might not get the “value for money” in this window compared to the summer.

“The key thing for us to consider is business now versus business in the summer, value for money now versus value for money in the summer and signing the right player,” Howe said.

“Because if you sign the wrong player, you’re carrying that then for a three, four, five-year contract.”