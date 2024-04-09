Newcastle ‘close to finalising new contract’ with star Howe ‘loves’ despite Magpies ‘vulnerability’

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is ‘close to finalising a new contract’ until 2028, according to reports.

Joelinton was signed from German club Hoffenheim for a club-record £40million fee in July 2019.

Joelinton close to agreeing Newcastle contract extension

The Brazilian joined as a striker, taking on the No. 9 shirt, but was failing to live up to the price tag in that position under Steve Bruce.

Eddie Howe stumbled upon an excellent box-to-box midfielder during a huge match against relegation rivals Norwich City in November 2021, moving Joelinton further back after Ciaran Clark was given an early red card.

Newcastle and Joelinton have come on leaps and bounds since that 1-1 draw, with the player becoming an indispensable member of Howe’s starting XI.

There has been a lot of speculation about the 27-year-old’s future, though, with his contract expiring in 2025 and the Magpies looking to raise money through player sales.

Talks over a new contract had stalled earlier this year and Howe admitted in January that Joelinton could be sold this summer.

“I’m not a fortune-teller and I certainly hope that is not the case,” he said. “There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don’t know.

“Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation.

“As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

“But of course there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet.”

It looks like Howe will be keeping hold of Joelinton after all, as according to The Telegraph, ‘Newcastle are close to finalising a new contract for Joelinton after a series of positive meetings with the player and his representatives’.

The report from Luke Edwards says Howe ‘has consistently stressed that the club had to fight to keep’ Joelinton and if this new deal falls through, the Brazil international will be available this summer.

Set to become one of the club’s highest earners alongside Bruno Guimaraes, the ex-Hoffenheim man will ‘commit himself to the club for the next four years’.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news, saying that we are nearing the ‘final stages’ of negotiations.

He wrote on X: ‘Negotiations between Joelinton and Newcastle over new deal are progressing well to the final stages. The agreement is close, as Luke Edwards

has reported — now considered matter of final details and then set to be signed. Joelinton, prepared to stay.’

