Newcastle close on contract agreement with Arsenal target they have ‘no desire’ to sell

Newcastle are making progress on a contract offer for star striker Alexander Isak amid growing interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Isak, 24, has become a vital player for the Magpies since joining the club from Real Sociedad in a £63m deal in August 22. The Sweden striker became the first player since Alan Shearer in 2003/4 to score more than 20 Premier League goals last season.

Newcastle close on Isak contract

The Gunners, who had been watching Isak’s progress before his move to Newcastle, have been consistently linked with moves for Isak and his teammate Bruno Guimaraes this summer, with the latter signing a new contract until 2028, containing a £100m release clause, last season.

Now Newcastle are hoping for a similar development with Isak, whose current deal runs until 2028 already. There has been lots of talk that the must sell to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules, but last season manager Eddie Howe insisted he was under no pressure to sell either player, and made clear they were crucial to his plans going forward at St James’ Park.

“I don’t know why that (richer clubs targeting Newcastle players) is so relevant or in the news as much as it is,’ said Howe.

“I’m planning for them (Isak and Guimaraes) to be here. All my planning is with them in the squad. We’re looking to build a squad and a really successful team and, to do that, we don’t want to sell our best players. That is hugely important for us, it will knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again.

“There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we’ll have to comply like everyone else. That’s why I’ve said this summer is going to be a very difficult thing to predict. But there is no desire from anyone at the football club to sell our best players.”

It was a difficult season for Newcastle last year despite Isak’s form. Injuries hampered them and they were unable tro repeat their success of the season before and qualify for the Champions League again.

In fact, they failed to qualify for Europe all together despite finishing seventh after Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup, seeing them into the Europa League after an eighth-placed finish.

