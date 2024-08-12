Newcastle ‘close’ to Palace’s asking price with new ‘third offer’ as PIF await ‘compromise’ for top target

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

According to reports, Newcastle United have submitted their ‘third offer’ to Crystal Palace as they look to sign England international Marc Guehi.

Earlier this summer, Newcastle were focused on balancing the books as they were at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were linked with moves elsewhere but they instead cashed in on Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, who have been sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

These two exits have freed up funds and Newcastle are expected to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of this month.

While Newcastle are keen to sign a new right-winger and are considering a move for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, they are also trying to sign Guehi.

The former Chelsea academy product has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League and he was superb for England at Euro 2024.

READ: Gordon, Diaz and Guehi in surprise battle to send Liverpool, Newcastle the worst transfer message



Crystal Palace are keen to keep Guehi and are holding out for around £65m, with it reported on Monday afternoon that Newcastle’s third offer will be ‘pivotal’.

‘Sporting director Paul Mitchell is handling negotiations for Newcastle and is set to table an improved package in the coming days in the hope of securing the club’s No 1 summer target. ‘Eagles co-owner Steve Parish, who is leading discussions for the south London club, wants a deal worth a minimum £65million for Guehi. ‘Newcastle’s next offer will likely prove pivotal towards their chances of securing Guehi this summer. ‘Eddie Howe has made Guehi his preferred central defensive target ahead of the new season and is fully behind Newcastle’s move to sign one of England’s stars of Euro 2024.’

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F36Skive: Can you recall the first manager sacked in every Prem season? Can you f***

👉 Newcastle ‘would love’ to sign Howe’s ‘obsession’ with Chelsea star an alternative amid ‘offers’

👉 Liverpool ‘willing to sell’ £75m star as ‘late double deal’ involving Newcastle, Gordon is mooted

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has since revealed that Newcastle have “returned with a third offer” for Guehi.

📣TO THE COMMENTS! How many more signings do Newcastle United need to make this summer? Join the debate here

Regarding the details of this offer, he explained. “Newcastle have returned with a third offer for Marc Guéhi.

“I understand the increased offer is under consideration by Crystal Palace — and talks are ongoing. The latest bid was made by #NUFC over the weekend.

“Newcastle offered in the region of £50m last week. Palace looking for around £65m for the England defender. #NUFC hoping for a compromise.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs meanwhile claims Newcastle’s latest bid is “closer to Crystal Palace’s valuation”.

Jacobs said: “Newcastle have made a third offer for Marc Guehi, as @SkySports_Keith called. Bid closer to Crystal Palace’s £65m valuation. Guehi keen on the move.”