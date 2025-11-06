Newcastle coaches ‘starting to worry’ that Liverpool transfer target ‘is not good enough’

Newcastle United coaching staff are ‘starting to worry’ that Anthony Gordon is not an ‘elite player’ amid interest from Liverpool.

The Magpies have had an inconsistent start to the new season with three wins, three draws and four defeats in their first ten Premier League matches.

Newcastle find themselves 13th in the Premier League table after ending last season fifth, which was the last Champions League qualification place.

Gordon, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, has been in poor form for the Magpies this season with the England international yet to provide a goal or an assist in seven Premier League starts.

The winger has scored four goals in the Champions League but his overall performances have been under par with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe taking him off at half-time against West Ham over the weekend.

And journalist Luke Edwards, who has written about Newcastle for years, claims that Gordon is ‘starting to worry’ coaching staff with his poor displays.

Edwards wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: ‘If Gordon really was an elite player, if he was absolutely crucial to Newcastle, it would not even be a debate.

‘The fact the 24-year-old has these question marks hanging over him is not good enough. It is becoming a recurring theme for Newcastle, with fans and coaching staff starting to worry.’

Edwards also reckons Gordon’s place in England’s World Cup squad could be at risk, he added: ‘With a World Cup on the horizon, Gordon has played himself into Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI in the qualifiers, but the German will be watching closely. If he loses his place at Newcastle – and Howe could easily play Harvey Barnes ahead of him – it could put paid to his World Cup dream.’

Speaking after taking Gordon off at half-time in a 3-1 loss to West Ham, Howe told reporters: “With Anthony, look, he’s played very well in the Champions League. He hasn’t quite hit that form in the Premier League, and that’s his challenge.”

Howe added: “I’ve had many discussions with Anthony and will continue to. He’s a very honest player and there’s no lack of effort or commitment or desire to do well.

“He’s very driven to succeed and that’s one of his biggest qualities. Sometimes things fall that way, a game of football is a game of football regardless of the competition. He’s an outstanding player.

Gordon started Newcastle’s next match against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League but was taken off on 41 minutes with a hip issue.

When asked for an update on the Gordon injury after their 2-0 Champions League win, Howe said: “No, I’ve not spoken to him, and I haven’t really had a full rundown from the medical team.

“But it seems like a recurrence of his hip injury that has been plaguing him in recent weeks, so we’ll assess that and see what damage is done.”