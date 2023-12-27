Newcastle ‘confident’ they can sign Phillips from Man City ‘as soon as possible’ in January

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘confident’ that they’ll be able to seal a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips and want to do so ‘as soon as possible’ in January.

Phillips’ spell at City could not have gone much worse to this point. The season after his £45million move to the Etihad, the English midfielder appeared for just 290 minutes in the Premier League.

So far this term, his league minutes have reached 89. He’s a long way from being one of Pep Guardiola’s first-choice options, and the manager himself admitted that recently.

It’s ideal for Phillips that despite his tough period, there are still a number of big sides that want him. Newcastle and Juventus top that list currently, and talks with the Magpies are seemingly progressing.

According to the Telegraph, the club are ‘confident’ they can secure a loan deal for the former Leeds man in January.

What’s more, they’re hopeful things can be wrapped up pretty soon. Indeed, it’s said they hope to get the deal sorted ‘as soon as possible’.

That will both end the risk of another side getting to him first, and ease their concerns when it comes to their midfield woes.

Sandro Tonali is currently banned and Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are both sidelined. The lack of bodies available in the midfield have meant that 17-year-old Lewis Miley has started 11 games in all competitions this term.

He’s done well for himself, scoring and assisting twice. However, the Magpies wouldn’t have wanted him to have played such a large role in the first team quite yet, and will want more experience in the middle of the park if they can get it.

Amid a slump in form, adding more talent and options to the side will obviously be of use to Eddie Howe.

Miley, having done well, will obviously be higher on the pecking order than he would’ve been without injuries, which is great for Newcastle.

But they’re eager to get Phillips in if they can, to add a little bit more quality and experience in the middle of the park.

