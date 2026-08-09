Newcastle United are reportedly considering a triple transfer raid, hot on the heels of selling captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old swapped St James’ Park for the Emirates on a four-year deal for around £75m on Saturday, prompting a heartfelt farewell message to Magpies fans.

The midfielder said, “This is one of the toughest decisions of my life. When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together.

“I fell in love with this place. I really mean that. From my first day, the supporters, my teammates, Eddie and the staff, and everyone connected with the club made me and my family feel at home.”

After finding the “new challenge” he was seeking, Newcastle have turned their attention to replacing the Brazil international and using some of the proceeds from their big-money sales this summer.

READ: Arsenal: Bruno Guimaraes’ issues heartfelt Newcastle goodbye and reveals Declan Rice message

Indeed, winger Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for more than £69m, while midfielder Sandro Tonali headed to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth up to £100m.

Conversely, they have recruited left winger Bazoumana Toure, 20, from Hoffenheim, defensive midfielder Aladji Bamba, 20, from Monaco, and central midfielder Sean Steur, 18, from Ajax for a combined £90m or so.

But it seems they are not done there, in addition to recruiting goalkeepers Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen.

Newcastle want Omar Marmoush and ex-Tottenham duo

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle are ready to join the race for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.

The 27-year-old is said to be frustrated with his relative lack of game time at the Etihad and going by new boss Enzo Maresca’s comments, he could follow James Trafford out the exit door.

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He said, “The answer has to be similar to the one I answered about James Trafford. Players work every day, they want to play, so when they don’t play they are not happy.”

Trafford joined Leeds for upwards of £40m and Marmoush could cost Newcastle £50-55m.

Elsewhere, Craig Hope of The Daily Mail writes that talks are continuing to sign Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for around £13m.

In addition to the ex-Tottenham midfielder, Hope claims that the Magpies are eyeing up Bayern Munich flop and former Spurs loanee Joao Palhinha.

The 31-year-old could reportedly cost £21m or so as the German giants try and offload the Portugal international, who has not lived up to his £47m price tag since joining in 2024.

PIF need to act fast to salvage what has been a very difficult summer window for Newcastle.

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