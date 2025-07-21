Newcastle United’s striker search could be about to see them rival Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer market after a series of setbacks and missed opportunities in the summer window.

Newcastle lost sporting director Paul Mitchell at the end of May, and seen speculation continuing around Alexander Isak, the club have endured a frustrating few months behind the scenes.

The arrival of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for a fixed fee of £52 was welcomed, but the Magpies have allowed several targets to slip away since.

Newcastle tried to sign Bryan Mbeumo before Man Utd blew them out of the water. A bid for Joao Pedro was hijacked by Chelsea, while Liam Delap also picked Stamford Bridge over Tyneside.

Hopes of landing Hugo Ekitike were dashed when Liverpool stepped in, and Yoane Wissa is now seen as too expensive given Brentford’s changing stance. Despite all of that, fans on Tyneside may argue that Eddie Howe’s side are right where they want to be should they keep hold of Isak.

With the new season fast approaching, fresh reports from SportWitness via AfricaFoot suggest Newcastle are now exploring the possibility of rivalling Tottenham for French striker Evann Guessand.

Tottenham have held an interest in the 24-year-old throughout the summer, but talks with OGC Nice have slowed in recent days.

That delay has opened the door for clubs like Villarreal and Fenerbahce to step in, while Newcastle have made contact with the player’s representatives.

Fenerbahce have already lodged a bid in the region of £26 million and held discussions with Jose Mourinho, but Guessand is understood to be holding out for a Premier League opportunity.

Tottenham remain keen, though they are yet to act decisively, and Newcastle’s growing interest may now force the issue. Newcastle scouts have monitored Guessand closely over the past season and view him as a cheaper, more attainable option compared to earlier targets like Ekitike and Joao Pedro.

At 6ft 2in and capable of playing across the front line or as a second striker, he could offer a degree of flexibility and depth to Howe’s side that would perfectly complement Isak.

Guessand is coming off the most productive season of his career, finishing the 2024/25 campaign with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

His current contract runs until 2028 and his wages at Nice remain well below Premier League standards, giving clubs little concern over personal terms.

Fenerbahce, Villarreal and Juventus remain in the conversation, but with Tottenham slow to act and Newcastle now engaged, a Premier League move remains very much on the table.