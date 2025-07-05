Newcastle decide next ‘top target’ to be fourth signing; to ‘bet’ on ex-Arsenal star as fifth arrival

According to reports, Newcastle United have picked their next ‘top target’ after Anthony Elanga and James Trafford as they close in on key signings.

Newcastle have had a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window, but their business is starting to come together as they edge closer to landing their main targets.

So far this summer, the Magpies have only signed Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga, but they have had breakthroughs in their pursuit of Elanga and Trafford after initially failing with low offers.

A report from The Times claims Newcastle have ‘had a £55million offer for Anthony Elanga accepted by Nottingham Forest’, while they are ‘also increasingly confident that a fee in the region of £30million will be agreed’ for Trafford.

Once these deals are completed, Newcastle will reportedly turn to Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who has been ‘made their top target’.

READ: Newcastle ‘plan to accept’ £80m bid from Man City for key star with Howe ‘devastated’ at transfer



The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at Atalanta and has already made over 100 appearances for the Serie A outfit. He has also broken into Italy’s senior squad and earned eight caps.

Scalvini was due to be part of Italy’s squad for last year’s European Championships, but he suffered an ACL injury and only made eight appearances during the 2024/25 campaign.

Still, The Times say Scalvini is Eddie Howe’s ‘main defensive priority’ this summer as the Magpies are ‘looking to strengthen in central defence’ ahead of their Champions League return.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eze to Arsenal and Watkins to Man Utd: Best of the rest reassigned to Premier League big boys

👉 Arsenal re-sign former favourite, Man Utd get Gyokeres, and other scientifically calculated upcoming transfers

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Barca boost for Rashford? Arsenal talks over Chelsea star

The report adds:

‘Newcastle have been seeking another central defender for the past year after they failed last summer with moves for Marc Guéhi, the England centre back. ‘Now, the 21-year-old Scalvini, who fought back from two significant injuries last season at Atalanta, is seen as a potential £30million signing and long-term replacement for the 33-year-olds Dan Burn and Fabian Schär.’

Newcastle are also said to be working on further additions, as a report in Italy says they are ‘ready to bet’ on former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as another signing.

The Magpies are said to face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for Guendouzi, who has a 50 million euro release clause in his Lazio contract.

The Frenchman has been sporadically linked with a potential return to the Premier League since leaving Arsenal, as the 26-year-old has had successful stints at Hertha Berlin, Marseille and Lazio.