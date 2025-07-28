According to reports, Newcastle United have decided to ‘turn to’ a new goalkeeper target after missing out on Manchester City-bound James Trafford.

This summer window has been miserable for Newcastle as they have already missed out on Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Trafford.

The Magpies have signed long-term target Anthony Elanga, but they remain in the market for other key additions after failing to fend off competition from rivals for other players on their shortlist.

Newcastle had consistently been mooted as Trafford’s most likely destination this summer, but they have been hijacked by Premier League rivals Man City, who ‘agreed a deal’ with Burnley to re-sign the Englishman at the end of last week.

On Monday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals plans for Trafford’s medical as he closes in on a £27m return to Man City.

Romano tweeted: ‘James Trafford, set for main part of medical tests today at Manchester City. £27m deal agreed with Burnley last week, as exclusively revealed.’

This is another blow for Newcastle, who also face losing Alexander Isak this summer after he revealed his intention to leave the club amid interest from Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Isak will leave, but the Magpies are working on deals for potential replacements, with Benjamin Sesko, Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins mooted as targets.

This is while they have ‘turned to’ former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as an alternative to Trafford, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie confirming he is ‘in talks’ with Newcastle.

Downie tweeted: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Ramsdale is in talks to sign for Newcastle.

‘The England international played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and #NUFC were interested in signing him last summer. #NUFC missed out on James Trafford, who is moving to Man City instead, and have turned to Ramsdale.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein later backed up this report and provided details on the potential structure of the deal.

He revealed:

‘Newcastle have made an offer for an initial loan with an option to buy. Southampton’s preference would be for a straight sale but in the event of a loan move would want to secure a significant loan fee. ‘Talks are ongoing between the clubs but there is no agreement as yet.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, claims Ramsdale has already ‘said yes’ ahead of a move to St James’ Parl.

Romano tweeted: ‘Aaron Ramsdale already said yes to Newcastle and official bid has been sent to Southampton.

‘High loan fee, salary covered and buy option clause. Southampton open to accepting but want higher fee. Deal expected to happen.’