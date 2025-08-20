According to reports, Newcastle United have decided the ‘absolute upper limit’ on what they are willing to pay to sign Brentford star Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle are having a torrid time this summer as they have missed out on several top transfer targets, while they still face the prospect of losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and James Trafford have all rejected Newcastle for moves to Big Six clubs this summer.

Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw are Newcastle’s only marquee signings in this window as they remain in the market for at least one new striker as they look to fill the void left by Isak.

In recent weeks, a move for Wissa has looked most likely as he is intent on a move to Newcastle and like Isak, he has spat his dummy out in pursuit of his desired transfer.

Brentford are against selling Wissa after losing Mbeumo and Thomas Frank, but they are in a difficult position as his current contract (which includes a one-year extension option) expires in 2026.

Earlier this week, Newcastle reporter Craig Hope revealed the latest on Wissa’s situation after he decided to delete all references to Brentford from his social media.

He said on X: ‘Yoane Wissa situation escalates as he deletes all trace of Brentford on Insta.

‘He thought he’d agreement to go but Bees asking £50m+. NUFC deal in doubt

‘Huge impact for Isak/Liverpool. NUFC need TWO strikers for it to happen. They’ve signed zero.’

Now, a report from the Northern Echo claims ‘Newcastle’s long-running pursuit of Wissa took yet another twist on Monday when Brentford reportedly slapped a new £60m price tag on the forward’s head’.

Therefore, this deal is at risk of collapse as the report also reveals Newcastle’s ‘absolute upper limit’ for the Premier League star.