Newcastle United posted, then swiftly deleted, what could be perceived as a public swipe at Liverpool amid ongoing speculation around Alexander Isak’s future.

In a now-deleted social media post promoting tickets for a pre-season friendly against Espanyol, Newcastle included an image of Isak alongside the words “on sale”. The post was swiftly pulled, but not before screenshots made the rounds and raised eyebrows among supporters.

Whether it was an unfortunate oversight or a subtle dig at recent headlines, the timing felt deliberate. Liverpool are one of several clubs linked with a blockbuster move for the 24-year-old, with reports claiming the Reds are weighing up a bid that could break their own transfer record.

Isak scored 25 goals in all competitions last season and remains central to Newcastle’s project, but speculation has gathered pace in recent weeks, not helped by delays over a new contract.

Speculation around a move to Anfield has continued to grow, with Football365 previously reporting on Liverpool’s “bombshell move” for Isak that could see them table a bid worth up to €120m.

The Sun suggested it could take something closer to £200m for Newcastle to even entertain the idea of a sale. Sources closer to the club have played down that figure, but there’s no denying that interest from Merseyside is real.

While they could test Newcastle’s resolve, other reports suggest the Reds may be looking elsewhere, with Hugo Ekitike now emerging as a potential alternative.

Newcastle are in no rush to sell and aren’t encouraging bids, but with financial fair play restrictions in play and Darwin Nunez’s position at Liverpool still unresolved, the potential for a domino effect remains.

Still, Eddie Howe has made it clear where he stands.

Speaking recently about Isak’s future, Howe said, “We desperately want him to stay. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing. He’s an outstanding talent and we’re building a team around him.”

The player himself also dismissed speculation earlier this year, saying, “I am enjoying my football here. I feel settled and focused. I have no reason to think about leaving.”

Isak has two years left on his current deal, and Newcastle are still hopeful of agreeing an extension, though talks have not progressed as quickly as hoped.

For now, the club’s message seems clear: he’s not for sale. Whether Liverpool are ready to test that resolve remains to be seen.