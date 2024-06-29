Newcastle United were willing to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool in order to comply with Premier League financial rules until talks broke down, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to bring in a new attacker over the summer transfer window as they look to identify players that would suit Arne Slot’s style of football.

And Gordon has emerged as a shock transfer target for Liverpool after the 23-year-old had a great season at St James’ Park, contributing 11 goals and ten assists in 35 Premier League matches.

That form earned him a call up to England’s squad for Euro 2024 and the Daily Mail are now claiming that Liverpool have been attempting to sign him while he’s been at the tournament.

The report claims that Newcastle ‘were ready to sell’ Gordon to Liverpool ‘this week as they strive to comply with financial rules – but talks over a move have broken down’.

The Daily Mail add:

‘The Reds admire the England winger but the proposed deal – said to include defender Jarell Quansah heading in the opposite direction – was not right for them. They did not want to lose Quansah, who they see as a future England international, and also have strength in depth in wide areas. ‘Liverpool may have proceeded had the package been different, but they did not make an offer after discussions with the Magpies. There is a chance talks could be revived over the weekend. Gordon is currently with England at the European Championship and, had there been progress, a medical in Leipzig was mooted. Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to admire the 23-year-old. ‘Newcastle need to sell before June 30 to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules – or risk a Premier League points deduction – and sources have confirmed that selling Gordon, albeit reluctantly, is one avenue that has been explored.’

The Reds are keen on a new centre-back too and recent reports have claimed that Liverpool could fight it out with Manchester United over a ‘potential €45m transfer swoop’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou.

Caught Offside claimed: