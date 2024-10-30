Newcastle ‘discussing signing’ Arsenal, Liverpool target with huge Isak, Gordon repercussions

Newcastle United are weighing up a January bid for Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

Mbeumo has been on fire for Brentford this season, scoring eight goals in nine Premier League matches, only trailing Man City superstar Erling Haaland in the goalscoring charts.

This form is not going unnoticed, with Arsenal among the clubs being linked with the Cameroonian international.

The Gunners could be in the market for a back-up for Bukayo Saka in January with Gabriel Jesus failing to perform and Mbeumo would be a fantastic addition.

Reports suggest Brentford want a fee in the region of £50million for the 25-year-old, who joined the Bees from French side Troyes in August 2019.

Liverpool have also been linked with Mbeumo with Mohamed Salah’s future in doubt. The Egyptian’s contract runs out next summer, meaning he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

Newcastle, meanwhile, should have signed Mbeumo in the summer but did not bring in a new right-sided forward, despite it being a huge problem in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Not signing Mbeumo left Howe with Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron as his only natural right-wingers, which is not ideal if the Magpies want to qualify for the Champions League.

Signing the Brentford star in the winter transfer window could help Newcastle finish in the top four but their start to 2024/25 indicates they need a lot more.

Newcastle want Mbeumo but will have to sell Gordon, Isak or Bruno if signed

Regardless, it has been reported by The Telegraph that Newcastle boss Howe is ‘well aware’ that he needs to sign a new centre-back and right-winger but the club’s ‘financial situation is bleak’.

This could hold them back from meeting Brentford’s £50m asking price for Mbeumo but the club are ‘discussing the possibility’ of signing him in January.

Newcastle want to ‘strengthen their squad’ and if they spend big mid-season, they will be forced to sell a player at the end of the season.

As you are surely aware, the Geordies have the richest owners in football but their spending has been restricted due to their lack of revenue and money made through player sales.

They have also been dealt a blow following an update on Tuesday that PIF ‘intends to cut international spending from 30 per cent to between 18-20 per cent’.

The club’s owners are still planning on investing in Newcastle, with a new stadium and ‘general growth’ still on the agenda, but this is hardly a positive update.

Newcastle have ‘internally discussed’ making a renewed approach for England centre-back Marc Guehi after having several bids rejected by Crystal Palace in the summer.

The Magpies ‘are wary of being dragged into another transfer saga’, which is likely to happen at the end of the season with Guehi being urged by his representatives to wait until next summer to leave Palace due to his contract expiring in 2026.

Despite signing a new contract this month, the sale of Anthony Gordon is not being ruled out, while Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have admirers in the Premier League and abroad.

One of those three will likely be sold if Newcastle spend big on Mbeumo in January.

The report adds that the north east club are hoping to extend Sean Longstaff’s contract. His current deal expires at the end of the season, though there is an option to extend until 2026.

With Isak, meanwhile, it is believed that Newcastle will revisit his contract situation next summer amid reports he has no intention to agree fresh terms. His contract does not run out until 2028 and is attracting interest from Arsenal.