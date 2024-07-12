Newcastle five dominate most valuable Premier League XI outside Big Six

It would cost you close to £400m to buy Newcastle’s handful of very valuable players, with Aston Villa also prevalent in this XI.

Selections are taken from transfermarkt, but their valuations are generally too low to include here.

GOALKEEPER: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

“Last year he was very close to Manchester United, the coach chose Onana, because he already knew him. But everyone at Manchester United later maintained that the ideal goalkeeper to win was Emiliano Martínez,” said the Argentine’s agent Gonzalo Goni last week.

With Villa being one of the PSR panickers and Martinez establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world with Argentina once again at the Copa America, it will be astonishing if there is not renewed interest this summer from across Europe.

RIGHT-BACK: Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

A year after joining Newcastle United from Southampton for £31m, Livramento is surely set to usurp Kieran Trippier for club (and potentially country) next season. His first campaign with the Magpies was curtailed by an ankle injury but his appearances were full of promise that he could be a long-term option for Newcastle and England/Scotland/Portugal at right-back.

CENTRE-BACK: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

He was an absolute bargain when he signed for £33m last summer and there’s no doubt that Villa could make a quick profit if they chose to cash in. But they will absolutely need Torres as they take the rather massive step into Champions League football next season.

CENTRE-BACK: Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

As Everton continue to insist on £70m for Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle United can feel rather smug that they secured Sven Botman for less than half that price. The Dutchman is unlikely to play again in 2024 because of an ACL injury but that does at least protect the Magpies from interest in their very good (and very valuable) centre-half.

LEFT-BACK: Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa)

We had no complaints with the deal between Chelsea and Villa for Maatsen despite it conveniently being forged between two clubs panicking about PSR.

Maatsen was in a Champions League final just a few weeks before his transfer to Villa and is a very shrewd – if expensive – purchase as Villa return to the top tier of European football. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pervis Estupinan provide the competition in this XI.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

The £100m release clause has reportedly expired but that just means Newcastle look vulnerable to potential £80m bids from Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, all of whom have been linked with the Brazilian. Barcelona would appear to be his dream destination – especially with Newcastle United missing out on European football – but there aren’t enough levers in the world for that.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Amadou Onana (Everton)

There is a prevailing notion that Everton would rather sell Onana than Branthwaite, with the Belgian not even a guaranteed starter for Sean Dyche, who sometimes prefers the stylings of James Garner in midfield. Bought for £33m two years ago, the Toffees could close to double their money if interest from Arsenal or Manchester United solidifies.

RIGHT WING: Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Valued the same as Moussa Diaby, Neto is included here because he is clearly very much up for sale. Wolves are said to want £60m for the Portuguese winger, with Arsenal and Tottenham both interested, though probably not at that price. Any suitor will be wary about just how much football he has missed through injury in the last two years.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Obviously his value will be decimated if he received a global ban for betting offences, but as it stands, West Ham look set to make a tidy profit on the initial £37m they paid for the Brazilian. But there is zero chance of Manchester City – or any other potential club – making a move for Paqueta until there is some clarity on his future.

LEFT WING: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

He was reportedly offered to Liverpool for £85m as Newcastle scrambled around to beat the PSR deadline, which has apparently left Gordon’s head scrambled as he is a boyhood Reds fan. He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023/24 as he reached double figures for both Premier League goals and assists.

STRIKER: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

The only two Premier League strikers apparently worth more than Isak belong to Manchester City. So it’s little wonder that both Chelsea and Arsenal have been sniffing around the Swede who scored 21 Premier League goals last season. But it looks very much like Newcastle’s own PSR sales have kept the wolves from the door for a year at least.