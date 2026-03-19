Manchester United targets Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are reportedly ‘fighting against each other’ for an exit from Newcastle United.

The 2025/26 campaign has been disappointing for Newcastle as they have languished in the bottom half of the Premier League for most of this season and have now exited every cup competition.

Despite this, they still arguably have the best midfield in the Premier League and face a real fight to keep Tonali and Guimaraes in the summer.

Tonali and Guimaraes have been shining lights for Newcastle in recent years and most clubs in the world would be keen to have them, with summer exits currently looking possible for the players as Eddie Howe’s side prepares for a season without European football.

In January, it appeared that Tonali’s agent tried to engineer a move to Arsenal, though a move did not come to fruition and was never likely due to the immense cost of the potential deal.

But Tonali’s outspoken representative has refused to close the door on a summer transfer in recent interviews, and now Guimaraes is linked with an exit too.

READ: Five massive Man Utd contract mistakes amid calls for Casemiro extension



Man Utd are known to be in the market for at least two midfielders, so it is hardly surprising that they have been mentioned as a potential destination for Tonali and/or Guimaraes.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and European giants are also possible contenders for Tonali and Guimaraes, though Newcastle have made it clear that only one of them will leave this summer.

This is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has shed light on this ultimatum during an appearance on The United Stand podcast.

‘Both the Tonali and Bruno Guimarães camps are fighting against each other,’ Jacobs said.

READ MORE: Sancho handed ‘shock lifeline’ as ‘true colours’ revealed and more results face scrutiny



‘At the end of the January window, reports came out linking Tonali to Arsenal, although Arsenal denied it, to make it clear to the market that Tonali is exploring options if Newcastle don’t get UCL football.

‘A few months later, the Guimarães camp is hinting at what they’re doing behind the scenes.

‘Both players are aware that if one leaves, the other won’t, so they are trying to get a potential move in place before the other does.’

Jacobs has also indicated that Guimaraes may have an advantage over Tonali as he has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Newcastle.

The reporter added: “There is, not that it’s always legally enforceable, a verbal gentleman’s agreement allowing Bruno Guimaraes to explore options for clubs that have Champions League football if Newcastle United don’t have Champions League football.”

READ NEXT: More reasons for Man Utd, Chelsea to move for Anderson and Rogers

