Eddie Howe job at Newcastle ‘could be under threat’ after City loss as board plan ‘full review’

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could be replaced at the end of the season as the board plan a ‘full review’ in the summer, according to reports.

The Magpies lost 2-0 against Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s side as they now look unlikely to retain their title from last season.

Newcastle, like many clubs have been inconsistent in the Premier League this season, with the Magpies currently sixth in the table – but just six points ahead of 15th-placed Bournemouth, who they beat in the FA Cup on penalties on Saturday.

After Manchester United beat Newcastle 1-0 on Boxing Day, the Magpies found themselves as low as 14th in the Premier League table but three league wins in a row has catapulted them up the standings.

Amid talk of Newcastle potentially sacking Howe at the time, Alan Shearer was asked whether they could turn the tide quickly, the Geordie legend said: “Absolutely. We were talking about Fulham being in a relegation battle two or three weeks ago and they win three games on the spin and are in the top half now.

“That is what Newcastle have to do. They have Burnley, Palace, Leeds and Wolves in their next four games. That is a great opportunity to win some games.”

Roy Keane added: “They will have to (start turning results around soon). They have nine games in January so they will be tested in terms of the squad. But the one thing with Eddie Howe that we’ve seen over the last few years is that he’s calm with all of this stuff.

“I know there can be extreme reactions up at Newcastle, the same as Sunderland, but he’s a calm influence. He’ll look at these games and they will regroup and they will go again.”

After an away match against Premier League bottom side Wolves at the weekend, Newcastle have home games against PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa.

They come before an incredibly hard run of just one home game in seven in all competitions with away matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester City (twice), Tottenham and Aston Villa.

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 702k followers insists that Howe’s job ‘could be under threat’ at the end of the season when the club conduct a ‘full review’.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. We understand that Eddie Howe’s position as manager could be under threat at @NUFC. A full review will take place in the summer regarding the managerial position. The Saudi-owned club could take a new direction.’