Eddie Howe sack latest: ‘Risk’ from ‘unhappy’ Saudis amid ‘alarming’ Newcastle results

Eddie Howe reportedly retains ‘unequivocal support’ from Newcastle United’s British-based minority owners despite rumours PIF are ‘unhappy’.

The Magpies had a brilliant season last term under Howe with the former Bournemouth boss leading them to a League Cup final and fourth place in the Premier League.

That saw Newcastle qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2003 and were able to attract Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento to the club.

Newcastle were drawn in the group of death in the Champions League with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain and were unlucky to finish bottom of their group.

The Geordies are currently sixth in the Premier League, below where they finished last season, and out of the League Cup after losing on penalties to Chelsea earlier this week.

And one report on Saturday claimed that Saudi Arabia’s PIF – who own the majority of the club – ‘are unhappy to have crashed out of the Champions League’ and that they now ‘expect results’ from Howe and his coaching team.

The report added that ‘there is more pressure on Howe than many expect and that PIF do not share the view of the vast majority of the fanbase that the team has been punching well above their weight’.

In a fresh report, The Athletic insists Howe retains the ‘unequivocal support’ of British-based minority owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben with the trio holding ‘huge admiration for Howe’.

A ‘chronic injury list, brutal cup draws, inflated expectations and Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for gambling’ are just some of the issues going against Howe this season after his overachievement in the previous campaign.

The board ‘aim to back Howe in January and the soundings in recent days have been that there is an even greater acceptance that reinforcements are required’.

However, the report adds that ‘results on the road are alarming, with just one league win away from St James’ Park this season’ and ‘there will always be a risk’ that PIF could ‘intervene’.

