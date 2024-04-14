Newcastle enter race for £50m-rated Tottenham target as plan for future without major star takes shape

Newcastle want Morgan Gibbs-White if they have to replace Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle have reportedly identified Morgan Gibbs-White as an ideal midfield reinforcement, as they are planning for a future potentially without Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies spent heavily in the first few transfer windows after their takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, but it looks like that won’t be without its consequences.

The likes of Guimaraes, Nick Pope and Alexander Isak were bought for relatively large sums, but now the Magpies are facing a tough time to keep hold of some of their big names due to Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Guimaraes sacrifice on the cards

Guimaraes is one of the most saleable assets, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and a new suitor in Manchester City entering the race, and it’s suggested by the Mirror that the Brazilian will almost certainly have to be sacrificed.

Manager Eddie Howe apparently wants to have the midfielder’s future resolved early in the summer so that he can work on getting a new man through the door if he is forced to recruit a replacement midfield star.

It’s believed Guimaraes would command £100million, and that would give the Magpies some spending power, after they compiled a list of ideal targets.

Gibbs-White tops Newcastle list

Gibbs-White is said to be ‘one of their main targets’ ahead of the summer window, and the £50million-rated star would not only be a useful replacement, but would cost half of what Guimaraes is likely to bring in.

There is, however, interest from bigger clubs in Tottenham – who are said to be leading the race – and Arsenal, who are both likely to be able to pay more.

If Newcastle were able to get him, they’d be getting a player with five goals and eight assists in a struggling Nottingham Forest side this season, and it would certainly be a step up for him.

However, there are other names on the list for if that transfer is not possible.

The Mirror states Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Emile Smith Rowe are on the list in terms of midfielders. The former is on the radar of both Spurs and Arsenal, and the latter is a Gunner.

As such, whichever way Gibbs-White goes, there might be another player on Newcastle’s list available for them to bring onboard.

