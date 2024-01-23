Newcastle exit: Kieran Trippier transfer slated as move looms – ‘That’s not Bayern Munich’

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has criticised the club’s pursuit of Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window, claiming they should be signing younger players.

Bayern have often looked to the Premier League for new recruits since former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was appointed in March 2023, with the club signing England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Earlier this month, the German giants surprised many by signing Kane’s former Spurs team-mate Dier, who had been limited to just four Premier League appearances this season having been left out of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Last week, meanwhile, it emerged that Bayern are lining up a move for Newcastle right-back Trippier, who will turn 34 later this year.

Matthaus has been left bemused by the club’s recruitment policy under Tuchel, who has come under pressure with Bayern trailing Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side by seven points at the top of the Bundesliga table.

READ MORE: Newcastle United face running to stand still when Saudis want to fly…

Appearing on the Sky 90 podcast, he said: “Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements?

“Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently.

“I remember [Bayern honorary president] Uli Hoeness once saying: ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs.’ The latest transfer looks different.

Kieran Trippier would be a similar case. That’s not Bayern Munich for me.

“Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn’t substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding.

“Bayern Munich have very good youth players and [sporting director] Christoph Freund is responsible for that. He has a good network.

“In the summer it was said, ‘We can let [Benjamin] Pavard and [Josip] Stanisic go and get someone else instead’ – and then they didn’t get anyone else.

“As a result, they’ve got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought: ‘We’ll manage that.’

“No, they reacted too late. The team can’t find itself.”

Matthaus’s comments come after former Premier League forward Chris Sutton urged Kane to “come home” after Bayern’s home defeat against Werder Bremen on Sunday allowed Leverkusen to streak clear at the top of the table.

Sutton claimed Kane could even be “jealous” by events at Tottenham, where Postecoglou’s arrival and implementation of an attacking style of play has altered the club’s trajectory this season.

The nature of Bayern’s defeat against Bremen saw Tuchel launch into an astonishing rant at his team, vowing to make the players “accountable” and admitting they “deserved” to lose having failed to meet his standards in training over recent weeks.

He said: “I’m tired of saying that we’re training well. Nobody believes that anymore. I’ve been doing the job long enough to be able to judge whether the training was at the level we want it to be. This has really been the case for many weeks.

“It was clearly not enough. For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. Afterwards I noticed it. Not until there.

“We were extremely static in the first half. We lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and were sloppy in possession. Deserved defeat.

“We didn’t play for 70 minutes like a team that wanted to force a win, that was playing for the championship, that wanted to give an answer. We only did this for 20 minutes. Twenty minutes are not enough to achieve the goals we set ourselves. That’s not what we’re signing up for here.

“When you sign for a club like Bayern Munich, you sign for 100 per cent. That applies to the coach, that applies to the players. We didn’t deliver that today.

“We played as if we were 10 points ahead and still had a Champions League game on Tuesday. We will hold the team accountable.”