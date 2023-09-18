Newcastle expected to be ‘part of conversation’ with Palace, West Ham for PSG star after 2022 rejection

Hugo Ekitike is being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

According to reports, Newcastle United remain interested in Hugo Ekitike, who snubbed the Magpies to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

Eddie Howe first tried to sign Ekitike in the 2022 winter transfer window, when the young striker was at Stade Reims.

He had the world at his feet and decided to sign for PSG at the end of 2021/22, snubbing the chance to join the Premier League outfit.

Ekitike signed for the Ligue 1 champions on loan before making the move permanent for €28.5million (£24.5million) in the summer.

The move reportedly fell through over demands from the player’s agent, who quickly became public enemy number one in the north east.

Ekitike has found it really difficult in the French capital, starting 14 matches across all competitions in 2022/23, making 32 appearances in total.

Across those 32 appearances, the 21-year-old only managed to score four goals and was strongly linked with a move away in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Newcastle were brought up fairly often, though it was Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Everton believed to be the most interested.

The latter are crying out for a goalscorer and Sean Dyche will hope summer additions Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, and Beto can help solve his side’s woes in front of goal.

West Ham, meanwhile, were in the market for a new striker after selling Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta but David Moyes decided to go into the season with Michail Antonio as his only out-and-out No. 9.

The Hammers could reignite their interest in Ekitike when the January window opens, though it would be surprising to see Everton linked again.

PSG had hoped to use Ekitike in a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani but the Frenchman rejected a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, which has not helped his chances of playing consistently under Luis Enrique.

Left out of the club’s Champions League squad, Ekitike will not be able to face Newcastle in the group stage and will reportedly be up for sale when the transfer window re-opens.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Newcastle ‘will be part of the conversation’ to sign the 21-year-old, who has not been in a PSG matchday squad since the summer window closed.

There is going to be plenty of competition for the young striker’s signature, with Crystal Palace and West Ham also keen, claims Football Insider.

The report says PSG are ‘frustrated’ with Ekitike after he rejected Frankfurt but the player ‘wants a move to the Premier League’, which is a positive.

It is believed that a January exit is ‘the best possible route forward’ for the club and player.

