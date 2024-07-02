Newcastle ‘exploring’ seven sales amid Gordon ‘fears’; report reveals ‘great capacity to invest’

Newcastle United are in a strong position following the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, with a busy July expected, according to reports.

The Magpies secured the sales of Minteh and Anderson over the weekend for a combined £68million to massively ease the financial pressure on them.

They have reluctantly been in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Alexander Isak and Liverpool for Anthony Gordon but are not likely to engage in further conversations after the £68m for Minteh and Anderson helped comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Minteh has joined Brighton for £33m after impressing on loan at Feyenoord last term, while the latter has signed for Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle fans can now look forward to reading rumours about incoming, not outgoing, transfers this month.

Newcastle plan big July with eight allowed to leave

Newcastle are now able to spend freely in the transfer market, The Athletic says.

The report states:

Regardless of whether they had managed to get players out before June 30, Newcastle were always going to be able to spend from July 1 — but recouping more than £60million gives them a greater capacity to invest, as that permits breathing space across the new three-year rolling PSR period. With 2021-22, the first season post-takeover, dropping off the books, that means a loss of £70.7m is removed from the calculation. Although a portion of that did not count towards PSR, most did, so there is increased room. What’s more, revenues have increased substantially over the past two seasons and, with the first year of the lucrative Adidas deal — worth between £25m and £40m annually — also being added to the books, Newcastle should be able to strengthen their squad materially. There remain PSR limitations, but Newcastle are no longer shackled and unable to sign players for a fee as they were in January.

The report adds that on top of the sales of Anderson and Minteh, there are another seven players who could leave the club this month, including England internationals Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

It is claimed that Miguel Almiron ‘may leave’ if Eddie Howe lands a right-winger, with Wilson, Trippier and Sean Longstaff now in the final year of their contracts ‘and exits have been explored’, though ‘the immediacy of moving people out has diminished significantly’.

The sale of Longstaff would represent pure profit for Newcastle, and while PSR worries are no more, that would do them no harm whatsoever.

Following the signings of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, the Magpies have five first-team goalkeepers so have made Slovakian international Martin Dubravka ‘available’.

Ryan Fraser is another who Newcastle ‘hope to offload’ and the Scottish winger has ‘agreed’ to join Southampton permanently after a loan spell last season.

That deal is yet to be finalised, it is claimed, with midfielder Isaac Hayden also ‘available’.

Thankfully for Newcastle and their fans, the £100million release clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ contract has now expired and the Magpies want to keep him.

There is also ‘no intention’ to sell Isak and the club are ‘confident’ Gordon will not push for an exit ‘despite internal fears that his head has been turned by an awareness of Liverpool’s interest’.

