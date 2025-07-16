Newcastle are being ‘forced to accelerate’ talks to sign Hugo Ekitike as they now also ‘fear’ a ‘hijack’ from Chelsea as well as Liverpool.

The Magpies finally got their transfer window going last week by completing the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55m, and after Eddie Howe was ‘devastated’ by Joao Pedro’s move to Chelsea, they’ve made a move for Frankfurt striker Ekitike.

They had a club-record £70m bid for the striker rejected by the Bundesliga club on Tuesday, with German sources suggesting other clubs are willing to offer more for the 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals across all competitions last season.

One of those clubs may well be Liverpool, but as Fabrizio Romano revealed, the Reds moving for Ekitike depends on Newcastle’s stance on top target Alexander Isak.

“Now they’re presented their idea and proposal to Newcastle. Liverpool have told Newcastle that they’re ready to offer £120m [€138m] for Isak. It’s a record fee,” Romano said.

“I’m told the player has not closed the door to Liverpool. He’s still in talks with Newcastle over a new contract, but he didn’t stop Liverpool. It’s in Newcastle’s hands. The bid is ready, and it all depends on what Newcastle tell Liverpool in the next hours or days – it can’t be too long.”

“For Liverpool, it’s Isak is Newcastle open the door. If not, it will be Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt – who is the player wanted by Newcastle. They had a bid of €80m rejected on Monday.

“Liverpool are on both stories. Let’s see what happens with this domino.”

But now GIVEMESPORT claim Newcastle are also ‘fearful’ of Chelsea in the race for Ekitike, as the Blues ‘have given indications that they could become the second Premier League side to rival them for an agreement’.

The Magpies are currently ‘weighing up’ another bid amid the interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, with the move ‘part of a wider strategy to demonstrate ambition in the transfer market’, which the report claims may be required to ‘convince Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon to stay at St James’ Park’.

