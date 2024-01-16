Newcastle United could attempt to go back in for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the end of the month, according to reports.

The Magpies had a brilliant season in 2022/23 with Eddie Howe leading them to Champions League qualification and the final of the League Cup.

However, Newcastle have struggled to reach the same heights as last season with their away form costing them in the league, while they want out of the Champions League in the ‘Group of Death’.

Sandro Tonali picked up a ten-month ban at the end of October for breaking Italian football’s gambling rules, while injuries have also cost them this season with the Geordies sitting in tenth in the Premier League after losing their last four matches.

And now an injury to Joelinton – which The Guardian claim will ‘almost certainly’ rule him out for the remainder of the season – could ‘prompt the reopening of negotiations with City’ over a deal for Phillips, according to the newspaper.

The Guardian add that a ‘potential deal had been vetoed by Newcastle’s ownership’ but that Joelinton’s injury and Bruno Guimaraes hamstring struggles could see the Geordies make a U-turn.

And that means Howe ‘could be faced with the unpalatable prospect of selling one of his biggest stars – Guimarães, Alexander Isak or Sven Botman – in the summer.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is expecting three clubs, including Newcastle, to make an offer for Man City’s Phillips before the end of the January transfer window.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Kalvin Phillips’ future has still not been resolved. My understanding is that the expectation of Manchester City is to have an important loan fee with the salary covered, so it’s a loan, but it’s an expensive loan. This is why Juventus decided to leave the conversations, despite entering into advanced talks.

“City will have conversations in the next few days to decide the future of Phillips, but the plan overall remains the same – for him to leave, and for him to have the opportunity to play. My expectation is that Newcastle will be there, and Crystal Palace are also interested, and I would add West Ham.

“West Ham have always been big fans of Phillips, so let’s see what happens, but I’d guess as well that these clubs will all hope and wait to see if Man City will reduce their asking price for the player.”