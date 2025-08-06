Newcastle chose four Sesko alternatives after Man Utd make ‘improved offer’ for Leipzig star

Newcastle are looking for alternatives after Man Utd won the race for Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd have made an ‘improved offer’ for Benjamin Sesko as Newcastle line up four alternatives to the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils now look like they’ve won the race to sign the Slovenia international this summer after they properly entered the bidding on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle were the only club to make serious bids for Sesko until yesterday with Man Utd making an offer of €85m, which fell €5m short of the amount that the Magpies put on the table.

It was revealed by multiple journalists late on Tuesday that Man Utd believe Sesko wants to join them this summer and that they will beat Newcastle to the striker if they can agree a fee with Leipzig.

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils have now made a fresh offer to sign Sesko with the Bundesliga striker ‘keen to join’ Man Utd.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have improved their offer and are currently proposing around €80 million as a fixed fee + add-ons (previously €75+10).

‘However, there is still no agreement with RB Leipzig. Marcel Schäfer has not accepted the current offer as of this morning at 9:49am German time and further improvements are demanded. Benjamin #Sesko is waiting for an agreement between the clubs, as he is keen to join Manchester United. #MUFC.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs also insisted that Man Utd are ‘advancing’ in the race to sign Sesko with Newcastle now lining up four alternatives to the Slovenian.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Manchester United advancing on reaching an agreement with Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko. As reported last night, Sesko informed both clubs he wants Manchester United. #MUFC never planned on bidding without player buy in.

‘But late last night, Sesko made it even clearer he only wanted a move to Old Trafford. Newcastle’s bid of over €80m accepted by Leipzig, but Sesko waiting for Manchester United. Newcastle have other targets including Yoane Wissa, Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins and Lois Openda.’

Rio Ferdinand has already made clear his worries if Sesko joins Man Utd with the Red Devils legend keen for them to sign a more experienced player.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “The only difference is that Rasmus came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho one side and Amad [Diallo] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes] so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”