Newcastle hold ‘fresh talks’ with top Man Utd target as striker leaves St James’ Park

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with Newcastle and Man Utd.

Newcastle are looking to seal a deal for Man Utd transfer target Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Callum Wilson’s departure, according to reports.

Calvert-Lewin was released by Everton at the end of June after the Toffees failed to agree fresh terms with the former Sheffield United striker.

And The Sun claimed over the weekend that Man Utd ‘are making a shock move to sign free agent’ Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has left Goodison Park to pursue a move elsewhere on a free transfer and Amorim ‘wants to snap up Calvert-Lewin as Red Devils chiefs juggle their finances and try to build a new forward line’.

It was claimed that ‘insiders have revealed the club reached out to the ex-Toffees frontman about the possibility of a surprise move from Merseyside to Manchester’.

The Sun insisted that Man Utd’s ‘new transfer realities are laid bare’ as they chase a potential deal for Calvert-Lewin and if the Red Devils ‘balance the books successfully then it could create a gap in Amorim’s squad for a new man who can lead the line but would also be happy to be a back-up forward’.

But now Man Utd will have competition from Newcastle with talkSPORT claiming that the Magpies have ‘held fresh talks’ with Calvert-Lewin as they look to persuade him to sign.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ‘is a long-term admirer’ of Calvert-Lewin and previously looked at bringing the former Everton star to St James’ Park last summer but talkSPORT insist they ‘walked away due to the cost of the deal’.

The Magpies are looking for a replacement for Wilson after the 33-year-old officially left Newcastle on Monday by leaving an emotional message online.

Wilson said on social media: ‘It’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

‘Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

‘I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it.

‘Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say. All good things come to an end but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family’s hearts.

‘Thank you for the memories.’

In their own statement, Newcastle added: ‘Callum Wilson has confirmed he will depart Newcastle United after five seasons at the club.

‘From scoring on his debut against West Ham in 2020 to wearing the iconic number 9 shirt, Callum has played a huge part in our success in recent years and we thank him for all his contributions.

‘Good luck for the future, CW9.’

