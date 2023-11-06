‘Fuming’ Newcastle captain Lascelles blasts Arsenal star for not shaking his hand

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has hit out at Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for refusing to shake his hand after their match on Sunday.

The Magpies ended the Gunners’ ten-match unbeaten start to the Premier League season thanks to a controversial Anthony Gordon goal.

Gordon’s strike survived three VAR checks as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fumed that it was “embarrassing” and a “disgrace” that the goal wasn’t ruled out.

VAR looked at whether the ball was out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and if Gordon was offside.

There wasn’t enough conclusive evidence that the goal should’ve been overturned and Newcastle hung on for a valuable three points that sees them move to within four points of Arsenal.

After a spiky affair, Lascelles has criticised Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for refusing to shake his hand and praised his Newcastle team-mates for keeping their cool.

“I’m just so glad that we beat them,” Lascelles said. “Their captain Jorginho didn’t want to shake my hand after the game.

“I was fuming, it’s not on.‌ I would never refuse to shake an opposition captain’s hand, no way. You can have as many arguments as you want on the pitch but shake hands at the end, it’s part of the sport.

‌”For me, whatever happens on the pitch – handbags or whatever – you show sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards. He didn’t do that, so I’m so glad we beat them. Players like that, I don’t think it’s acceptable.

“A lot of them walked in but I went up to him to shake his hand but he didn’t want to – and he’s their captain! There was a lot of that in the game but that’s football and we managed it well and kept our cool.”

When asked if it felt like a statement win, Newcastle captain Lascelles added: “Yeah and especially with how they go on as well.”

Arsenal released a statement standing by Arteta’s comments about the poor level of refereeing but former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks it was a “wrong” move.

Neville said on social media: “I played for a club where a manager went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world. I get it. Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and theirs [sic] bias vs us.

“However, I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

“When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

“Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago (they had a genuine bad one vs them) are wrong. Do it privately. If I was Howard Webb I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs!”