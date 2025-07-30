Newcastle United have been given some hope in landing Yoane Wissa this summer after he told Brentford ‘he will not play for them again’, according to reports.

The Magpies are desperate to sign a new striker this summer regardless of Alexander Isak’s situation with Wissa emerging as one of their top targets.

A report on Tuesday claimed that Newcastle could sign two strikers this summer if Isak leaves with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson now their top targets.

They haven’t completely given up on Wissa, who they have already bidded for, but Brentford are making it tricky for the Magpies to get a deal over the line.

Nottingham Forest first came in with a £20m bid for Wissa earlier in the window before Newcastle had a £25m offer turned down before they sent a verbal bid of £30m+£5m in add-ons.

However, Newcastle were told they would have to cough up around £50m if they want a chance to sign the 29-year-old this summer and a deal looks unlikely at the current price.

READ: Mailbox: Liverpool ‘paid shills’ forcing through Isak transfer in nightmare Newcastle summer

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed over the weekend that Wissa sees the move as potentially his last opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Yoane Wissa is still holding out for a move to Newcastle. Brentford told Newcastle yesterday to pay £50m+ or walk away. Wissa was informed last year he could leave this summer for £26m and believes Brentford have now broken that verbal pact.

‘Newcastle have already bid higher and Wissa feels he should be allowed to leave and play #UCL. At 29, it could be his only opportunity. NEOM SC have also made an approach but Wissa is giving priority to Newcastle or any other team with Champions League football.’

And now Jacobs and fellow journalist Daniel Feliciano have brought an update on GiveMeSport with Wissa ‘still pushing to leave Brentford and has told the club he will not play for them again’.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

👉 Liverpool told the lowest fee Newcastle would accept for Alexander Isak as transfer is ‘happening’

👉 Liverpool: ‘No turning back’ for Isak as ‘pivotal’ moment that ‘turned Newcastle star’s head’ is revealed

👉 Newcastle’s historically abysmal transfer window ends with Isak sale, Sesko setback and £50m

Interest from Newcastle and Tottenham ‘has turned the head of the player’ but Brentford are ‘refusing to enter negotiations to sell the DR Congo international for less than £50m, which has seen the player leave the club’s training camp in Portugal and now train alone as he pushes to leave’.

With Newcastle now moving onto different targets for now, Wissa – who is also ‘open’ to a move to Spurs – has been left ‘furious as he feels that Brentford have broken a pact made last summer’.

Brentford deny they have broken a pact to allow him to leave to Premier League or Champions League clubs for €30m (£26m) with Bees determined to keep Wissa after losing Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United earlier in the window.