Newcastle given huge January boost as Premier League clubs ‘vote against transfer ban’ – reports

Newcastle United will be able to sign Ruben Neves from Al Hilal in January after Premier League clubs voted against a ban on loaning players from within the same ownership group, according to reports.

It was reported earlier this month that all 20 Premier League clubs will vote on November 21 to ‘fast-track a ban on loan moves for players between associated clubs’ in the winter window.

Newcastle were singled out amidst links to Al Hilal midfielder Neves, who joined the Saudi Arabian outfit from Wolves in the summer.

Eddie Howe’s side would have been affected if the ban came into place as their owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), also own Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahly and Al Ittihad.

Two-thirds of the Premier League (14 sides) would have had to vote in favour of the ban for it to come into effect, with the view of banning permanent transfers between associated clubs in the future.

And reports from The Athletic, talkSPORT and Fabrizio Romano – amongst others – claimed the ban will not come into place.

Sticking with Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic, the proposal to fast-track the ban on loan signings has been voted against.

Incredibly, 13 clubs voted in favour, which is still the majority, but it was still one short, so the rules will remain as they are.

The report notes that the vote was not ‘specifically aimed’ at Newcastle, who reportedly want Neves, ‘but is rather a component of the broader, ongoing conversation about related party transactions, encompassing matters like front-of-shirt sponsorship’.

Multiple Premier League outfits, including Manchester City and Chelsea, function in multi-club models and would have been affected.

Newcastle are not the only club believed to be in for Portuguese international Neves with Arsenal and Tottenham also interested, according to reports.

However, transfer expert David Ornstein said on Tuesday that Neves is ‘not expected’ to leave Al Hilal in the January transfer window.

And Romano has also claimed there are “no negotiations” between Arsenal and the player.

“Ruben Neves continues to be linked with Arsenal, and I think these stories come from the fact that Mikel Arteta has always been a big fan of the player,” Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

“He has always appreciated him, since he was at Wolves, and his name has come up a few times in recent years whenever Arteta had discussions about targets with Arsenal director Edu.

“I think that’s why there are these links, but at the moment there are no negotiations, and in fact the dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz.

“It’s a complicated deal, though, because Aston Villa are having a fantastic season and they don’t want to sell an important player like Luiz in January.”

