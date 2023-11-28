Newcastle star hailed as pundit admits ‘he’s making me eat my words’ after doubting £45m transfer

Rio Ferdinand says Anthony Gordon’s form for Newcastle United has made him “eat my words” after he doubted the big-money signing of the former Everton winger.

Newcastle paid around £45million to land Gordon from their Premier League rivals in January.

Many people – myself included – were sceptical over the reported fee after he scored seven goals in 78 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

One goal in the second half of last season was not exactly a great return for Gordon after joining the Magpies but he has been outstanding this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 12 Premier League appearances.

Gordon was unlucky to be left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for England’s fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia this month but the Three Lions boss did say he is close to earning a maiden call-up.

On the brink of a first senior cap for his country, the 22-year-old has impressed Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender has admitted he was wrong about Gordon and has hailed four aspects of his game “without the ball”.

“He’s actually making me eat my words,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast. “I was going ‘£50million?. I ain’t seen it yet, at Everton’. I’m seeing it now at Newcastle.

“His performances… do you know what? Without the ball, his intensity, his aggression, his determination, his desire. And now he’s adding goals and he’s adding assists.

“He’s been a problem for the full-backs in recent weeks. And it seems like he’s growing in a Newcastle shirt.”

Newcastle face Paris Saint-Germain in a massive Champions League clash on Tuesday and Gordon is going to be pivotal if they have any chance of leaving the French capital with at least a point.

Eddie Howe, who put his players through their paces at the Parc des Princes on Monday evening having trained back in Newcastle for the previous two away games, said ahead of the game: “It’s difficult to predict football matches and what the results may be and the permutations of others’ games. We try not to lose energy doing that.

“From our side, we prepare to try to win this game, that’s all we can do and then worry about Milan afterwards.

“We’re certainly not in a strong position, we’re not in the position that we wanted to be, but we are where we are and we have to just focus on this game, and I think it’s imperative we don’t lose.”

