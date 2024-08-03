Liverpool transfer: Newcastle star ‘could go on strike’ to force through ‘sensational’ move

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon ‘could go on strike’ if the Magpies refuse to grant him a move to Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

The Geordies had interest from the Reds in June as Newcastle moved some players on in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Liverpool enquired about Gordon before the end of June but reports indicate that there was no official offer which arrived on the table at St James’ Park.

Subsequent reports insisted that Gordon’s head was ‘in a mess’ from the interest from his boyhood club with a move to Liverpool said to be a ‘dream’ for the England international.

Speaking yesterday, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden insisted that he thinks a “deal might happen before the window closes” despite Newcastle’s determination to hold onto him.

“Anthony Gordon is a player that Liverpool like and I think that deal might happen before the window closes at the end of August, definitely,” Ogden said.

“Newcastle would get the money to come in and add to the squad in terms of signing players. Like a lot of clubs, they’re not struggling with PSR, but they need to move people around.

“Liverpool are keen on Anthony Gordon. Anthony Gordon I’ve been told is keen on going to Liverpool. We’ve got a month to go before the window closes and Liverpool need to get some players in.”

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also insisted that Liverpool’s interest in the Newcastle winger “remains strong” as the transfer window enters its final month.

Romano said: “The appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong. As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can’t talk about the negotiation and we can’t confirm the situation now.

“What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool. In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player.

“Let’s see if Liverpool will reactivate this option in terms of talks with Newcastle, and let’s see what Newcastle want to do, because he’s a crucial player for them. Now that the issue of Financial Fair Play is no longer there, there’s no pressure on the Magpies to sell.”

And now Football Insider claim that Gordon ‘could go on strike to land a sensational Liverpool move this month’ with the Reds holding ‘concrete and active’ interest.

The report adds: