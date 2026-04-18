Eddie Howe is under pressure to turn around results at St James' Park.

According to reports, there is a ‘growing feeling’ at Newcastle United over sacking Eddie Howe as they have ‘set sights on’ a new manager.

Howe is rightly regarded as one of the best managers in Newcastle’s history after winning the Carabao Cup and guiding his side to Champions League qualification in two of the last three seasons.

However, Howe has been under pressure for most of this season as Newcastle have been enduring a disappointing campaign. They have failed in each cup competition and spent most of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Having been held back by poor transfer activity, Howe is only partly to blame for Newcastle’s struggles this season, but he could be one of the first casualties of a rebuild at St James’ Park.

Last month, reports revealed that the Magpies hierarchy are ‘starting to lose patience’ with Howe, so the final few games of this season could determine whether he remains in charge beyond this summer.

READ: Who will be the next Newcastle United manager after Eddie Howe sack?

A new report from Football Insider claims Howe has a ’50-50 chance of leaving Newcastle ahead of next season, while there is a ‘growing feeling’ about his tenure.

‘There is a growing feeling among the hierarchy at the north-east giants that the 48-year-old has taken the team as far as they can go. ‘Sources say that Howe’s future is now dependent on how the players respond to him in the final fixtures of the season.’

Earlier this week, a report claimed Jose Mourinho is a ‘genuine contender’ to replace Howe, with the Benfica boss featuring on a three-man shortlist of potential replacements.

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon exit to spark Newcastle mutiny in race for St James’ Park exit



Now, another report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Newcastle have ‘set sights on hiring Oliver Glasner’ ahead of his exit from Crystal Palace.

It is suggested that the Magpies have ‘shortlisted’ Glasner as a contender to succeed Howe, but it remains to be seen whether he is interested, as he will have plenty of other options.

O’Rourke explained: “If Newcastle were to be looking for a new manager, Oliver Glasner would be one of the names in the reckoning because of what he has done at Crystal Palace.

“He’s got Premier League experience and has done really well for them in winning silverware. Glasner’s a top manager. I’m sure there’ll be more than just Premier League clubs looking at the Austrian.

“I think there’ll be a lot of interest in Glasner from European clubs who are probably planning managerial changes this summer as well.”

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