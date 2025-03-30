Amidst the sportwashing, never-ending greed and a number of other frankly awful things, it is nice to be reminded once in a while that football is still brilliant and thankfully, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has provided that this weekend.

150,000 Georgedies took to the streets of Newcastle as the players were paraded on an open-top bus and after arriving at Town Moor, cult hero Guimares endeared himself even further to the home crowd.

He sang: “Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali. He drinks Moretti. He eats spaghetti. He hates f**king Sunderland” as the crowd cheered.

One party less happy with the impromptu chant was the BBC with the repoter forced to apologise for the bad language. Their presenter apologised for “any bad language you may have heard, particularly from captain Bruno who is very overwhelmed by all of this”.

His Tonali chat was not the only memorable moment from the club captain as he also ran into town heroes and nation sweethearts Ant and Dec.

In their hosting capacities, Ant and Dec approached Guimaraes with trepidation, aware that the microphone they were holding was beaming out live, and even a warning from Ant did not stop the Brazilian.

“Bruno, you can have the mic as long as you cut the swearing!” Ant said before Guimaraes described what he told the players in the Wembley dressing room.

“Well, I said to them ‘today, we go to the pitch as players and leave there as f***ing legends!'”

Earlier in the day whilst on the bus, Gumaires spoke with the TV pair about why the win meant so much to him.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

👉 Alexander-Arnold next? Every Premier League club’s biggest free transfer exit

👉 Newcastle warned Eddie Howe ‘could manage’ PL rivals next despite one concern – ‘he’s an exception’

👉 Liverpool ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal to sign Isak amid ‘major update’ on ‘record-breaking offer’

“Unbelievable, feeling good, very, very good, I think everyone here deserves it,” Guimaraes added.

“70 years a lot for our fans, hopeful, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we’re going to work for it. We did it for [the fans], we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.

“The way I see it, kids, old guys, they’re crying, you know, I think we made history. Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more. Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club’s history and that’s it.”

Despite Guimaraes’ joyous mood, it was largely without the help of alcohol as manager Eddie Howe set strict rules with the team back in Premier League action against on Wednesday against Brentford.