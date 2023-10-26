Newcastle hatch plan to replace Tonali with his ‘season over’; threaten ‘legal action’ after ‘big blow’

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to sign a replacement for Sandro Tonali during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Premier League outfit splashed out around £55m to sign the midfielder from Serie A giants AC Milan during the recent summer transfer window.

Tonali’s career has been plunged into doubt in recent weeks as it was revealed that he is involved in the betting scandal which has ravaged Italian football.

It was reported earlier this week that Tonali has ‘agreed’ to a ten-month suspension after his representatives negotiated a ‘plea bargain’ with Italian authorities.

The Sun claim Newcastle – who are sixth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – are ‘considering legal action’ against AC Milan after they sold them Tonali, while Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the English side will “look for a new midfielder” in January.

“We start today’s column with important news on Sandro Tonali – it has been confirmed that the Newcastle and Italian national team midfielder will be banned and suspended for ten months,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The decision has been made – we’re just waiting now for the final formal steps, but Tonali’s season is over. He can’t play football for the next ten months, so he will not be at the Euros with Italy in what is undoubtedly a big personal blow for him.

“It is also a big blow for Newcastle, who will now look for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.”

Tonali came off the bench to make his final appearance for Newcastle before his ban on Wednesday night as Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund.

Howe rued “one of those nights” after the final whistle as the “ball just wouldn’t go in” for his side.

“It was always going to be tight,” the Newcastle boss said. “There are top-quality teams in the group. Tonight is a blow, especially (losing) at home. A lesson in how fine the margins are going to be.

“The ball just wouldn’t go in for us. It was one of those nights. Callum had the first chance of the second half, that was a good one and then we hit the bar twice but just couldn’t force it in.

“Credit to the players, we never gave up, we kept doing the right things. We looked like a goal threat. But we have to be at our best to win and if you dip below that, it is tough to get results at this level.

“Any mistake you make is liable to get punished. We made one and seconds later we conceded so there is stuff we could have done better and when we analyse in the cold light of day, we will take a lot.”

