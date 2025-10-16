Newcastle have been chosen by Adidas for special SPZL launch today

Newcastle fans will get a unique chance to own a limited edition pair of Adidas SPZL trainers this week.

The club’s kit partnership with Adidas has already proved beneficial for the club, bringing in more money than previous partner Castore and leading to a wider range of merchandise for fans to buy.

The global sports brand will now please fans even more with a stunning new launch of a special range of retro Adidas Newcastle United hoodies, jackets and t-shirts, as well as a very special pair of limited edition trainers.

Adidas have announced it will be launching special trainers for Celtic, Aston Villa and Newcastle on Thursday 16 October and the limited editions are expected to sell out quickly.

It is not the first time Adidas has treated its clubs with a special launch. Last year Leeds fans were able to buy a special edition pair of trainers and a full leisurewear range including hoodies, jackets, t-shirts and more as part of the club’s Adidas partnership.

Newcastle are next up in Adidas’ launch calendar and a full range will go on sale on the Adidas website with limited stock for fans of the club to snap up.

The big launch will be a pair of Newcastle United SPZL trainers complete with white three stripes on a black design. The trainers will feature the Newcastle badge and the words ‘Newcastle United’ in gold trim. The classic SPZL gum sole will complete the look for the limited edition trainers.

The rest of the Spezial Collection has not been revealed but previous launches suggest it will be mostly made up of retro-style designs using the simple Three Stripes on the sleeves and an older version of the Newcastle United badge.

The full collection will be launched alongside Aston Villa and Celtic collections on 16 October on the Adidas website.