Newcastle have the ‘strongest interest’ in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer and are making ‘serious moves’ to beat Tottenham and other suitors to his signature.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and impressed with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances before deciding not to make the move permanent for £40m as he wants to be playing Champions League football.

His ‘dream’ move to Barcelona has been well documented and the Catalans haven’t ruled out a move for the England international despite their imminent signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

The Guardian claimed on Wednesday that they are ‘keen on a loan move even if’ the Spain international ‘arrives’.

Barcelona’s stance on Rashford is fuelled by his ‘flexibility across the frontline viewed being an asset’, as Flick ‘feels he can enhance his options’.

Regarding Rashford’s potential role at Barcelona and the terms of this deal, the report added:

‘Rashford’s pace from the wing and ability to operate at No 9 would deepen the squad and give the head coach a capable deputy to Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward. ‘Rashford, who spent the second half of this season on loan at Aston Villa, is one of United’s highest paid players, earning around £370,000 a week. While United would ideally want a loan fee they may be forced to accept a deal that involves Barça paying a proportion of his salary.’

Rashford has plenty of other suitors according to CaughtOffside, who claim AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on his situation, while the 27-year-old is also on Tottenham’s radar.

But ‘Newcastle’s interest is strongest for the time being’ and it’s claimed the Magpies are making ‘serious moves’ to sign the forward.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Wirtz, Delap, Cunha: Top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window

👉 Man Utd boost as Gyokeres alternative Wilcox ‘appreciates’ reveals Red Devils ‘dream’

It’s claimed that Newcastle are ‘seeking a loan deal for Rashford’ despite United preferring a permanent sale for £40m.

The Red Devils may be boosted though by Newcastle’s £45m bid for alternative winger Anthony Elanga – they at least have the money to spend on Rashford.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that Newcastle had tabled the bid for the former Man Utd star that morning, which was ‘rejected without a counter’ as Nottingham Forest ‘have no intention of selling the winger’ this summer.

The report added:

‘Newcastle are now considering whether to maintain their pursuit or walk away, with other targets also on their radar as they seek to add a winger to play on the right flank. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has also featured heavily in discussions, while West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus has been floated.’

It’s not clear whether a move for Rashford would be on top of Elanga or one of those alternatives, though Rashford much preferring the left wing while Elanga operates from the right suggests that would probably be the case.