According to reports, Newcastle United have hijacked Arsenal in the race to sign one of Mikel Arteta’s leading summer transfer targets.

Arsenal‘s transfer priority is to sign a new striker, but they are also expected to target reinforcements in other positions to boost their chances of winning the Premier League last season.

The Gunners are expected to bring in a new goalkeeper to compete with David Raya and it’s been widely reported that Espanyol standout Joan Garcia is one of their preferred targets.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga this season as he’s helped boyhood club Espanyol move clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier this month, a report from The Independent claimed Arsenal are ‘close to signing him as a challenger to Raya’.

The Independent revealed: ‘Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is said to have been “wrapped up” since last summer, and they are close to signing Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a challenger to David Raya.’

However, the race to sign Garcia appears to have taken a twist as Newcastle have reportedly made a hijack attempt on Arsenal.

The Magpies are also in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer amid links with Burnley’s James Trafford, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, but a report in Spain suggests they have settled on Garcia.

Spanish journalist Angel Garcia claims Newcastle are already ‘on the verge’ of landing the Arsenal target, with his shock move to St James’ Park only ‘one step away’.

Garcia is understood to have a 25 million euro (around £21m) release clause in his contract and the reporter also claims Newcastle are planning to pay this fee to sign him this summer.

Another report in Spain claims Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen have also looked at Garcia, but Newcastle have ‘strong and very real interest’.

Newcastle are in a great position in the Premier League with two games of the 2024/25 season remaining as they sit third in the table.

With the Premier League having five teams in next season’s Champions League, Newcastle are set to return to the elite club competition and Alexander Isak compatriot – former Premier League defender Jonas Olsson – thinks they must qualify to keep the striker this summer.

Olsson claimed: “I think it’s all down to if Newcastle qualifies for the Champions League.

“Players these days, at that level, for them, playing in the Champions League is that important.

“If they do qualify, I’m not surprised if he stays a year or two.

“But I think in the long term, the destination for a player of that calibre has to be Barcelona, Real Madrid or whoever’s top of the hierarchy in England at that moment.”