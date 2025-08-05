According to reports, Newcastle United’s move to beat Liverpool to sign Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi is to fail for one key reason.

The Magpies are enduring a dire summer transfer window as they have already missed out on several targets, including Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and James Trafford.

Eddie Howe’s side also face losing their best player as Alexander Isak has made it clear that he wants to leave and join Liverpool. This transfer could be facilitated by Newcastle’s moves to sign Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa as potential replacements.

Newcastle have turned to Sesko and Wissa after failing to land Liverpool newbie Hugo Ekitike, while they also remain in the market for a new centre-back.

The Premier League side are lacking in this position after failing to land Guehi last summer, and a report on Monday claimed they have ‘gone back in’ to hijack Liverpool in the race to sign the centre-back.

However, Newcastle face further disappointment with Guehi as former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, has informed Football Insider that he ‘wants’ Liverpool.

Therefore, Newcastle have ‘set their sights on’ another ‘top target’ as they are plotting a move for Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke because their swoop for Guehi is bound to ‘collapse’.

“Newcastle are looking to bring in a new defender,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I know most of their focus is on a striker with the Isak situation at the moment, but they’ve been after a centre-back since last summer when they missed out on Guehi. They messed about with his valuation last year and that deal fell through.

“From what I hear, that interest in Guehi is still there, but he wants the Liverpool move. So Newcastle have been looking at other options, including Van Hecke from Brighton.

“I like him, I think he’s a good solid centre-back if not a world-beater, but he’s got a lot of Premier League experience now which Eddie Howe likes.

“He would be an improvement on what they’ve got at the moment and he’s a younger option too.

“They’ve been watching his performances for Brighton and feel he would improve their squad, so perhaps they’ll make a move before the window closes.

“Whether Brighton will be willing to let him go, though, I’m not sure because he is an important player for them.”