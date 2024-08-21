Newcastle are looking to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a blow as they look to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as they consider two potential alternatives.

Earlier this summer, FFP-impacted Newcastle were focused on balancing the books and the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have seen them avoid a points deduction.

It has been a frustrating window for the Magpies. They missed out on Bayern Munich newbie Michael Olise earlier this summer and they have recently been focusing on signing Guehi.

The 24-year-old is considered one of the most talented centre-backs in the Premier League and he was arguably England’s best performer at Euro 2024.

Crystal Palace were always going to be at risk of losing Guehi this summer as his current contract is due to expire in 2026.

However, Palace are demanding a huge fee for their prized asset as Newcastle’s fourth rejected offer for the defender was a club-record bid worth more than the £63m fee they paid to sign Alexander Isak.

On Tuesday evening, a report from The Athletic claimed Newcastle have ‘stepped up conversations about the possibility of signing alternative centre-backs’ and two potential targets have been named.

READ: Raphinha to Man Utd? Six AI-predicted Prem transfers ranked on pure daftness



The report revealed.

‘The St James’ Park side have seen multiple bids for Guehi rejected — the latest £60million plus £5m in add-ons, while Palace seek up to £70m. ‘Although the door is not closed on the 24-year-old England international joining Newcastle, their work on contingency plans has been intensified. ‘Dialogue is taking place with Bayer Leverkusen over Edmond Tapsoba, a 25-year-old Burkina Faso defender tracked by many leading clubs. ‘At the same time, Newcastle have expressed an interest in France international Axel Disasi.’

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Barcelona defender on Newcastle transfer ‘radar’ as Howe ‘prioritises’ Guehi ‘alternative’

👉 Newcastle transfer: Ex-Man City star has ‘no intention of accepting’ the Magpies’ ‘attractive offer’

👉 Gordon and Zubimendi to Liverpool are both somehow still on in remarkable £126.6m deal

Newcastle have potentially been dealt another blow as Palace defender Joachim Andersen has agreed to join Premier League rivals Fulham for around £30m.

A report from Football Insider claims this deal is a ‘hit’ to Newcastle, but their ‘update’ hints an ‘improved offer’ could soon be submitted.